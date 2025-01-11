IISc's quantum breakthrough: This tech can control light at nanoscale
What's the story
In a major breakthrough, a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, has developed a way to control light at the nanoscale.
The research, led by Professor Jaydeep K. Basu, was conducted in association with other experts including Professor Shankar Kumar Selvaraja and Professor Girish S. Agarwal from Texas A&M University.
Their work could revolutionize quantum communication, data encryption, and advanced photonic devices.
Research details
Breakthrough in light control
The team's work revolved around combining special light-emitting materials, or colloidal quantum wells (CQWs), with tiny structures, called dielectric metasurface resonators (MSRs).
This unique platform, developed on a silicon-based surface, amplifies light properties in the most amazing manner.
It raises brightness by 12 times and lowers the spectral width of emitted light by 97%, ensuring that the light is more focused and pure.
Technological impact
Implications for quantum devices
The team's breakthrough also permits light to travel long distances—up to 1mm—on a single chip. This holds promise for compact and efficient quantum devices.
"Our research demonstrates how nanoscale materials can be combined with photonic structures to control light emission and transport," explained Professor Basu.
The precise control achieved by this research is critical for developing advanced quantum technologies.
Quantum advancements
Future applications and potential impact
The team wants to integrate single photon emitters (SPEs) with MSRs in the future. This advancement is key for quantum cryptography (secure communication) and quantum information processing.
The integration could lead to groundbreaking technologies in secure data transmission and highly sensitive detection systems.
This achievement highlights IISc's contribution to cutting-edge research, taking us closer to a world where quantum technologies dominate communication and information security.