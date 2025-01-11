What's the story

In a major breakthrough, a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, has developed a way to control light at the nanoscale.

The research, led by Professor Jaydeep K. Basu, was conducted in association with other experts including Professor Shankar Kumar Selvaraja and Professor Girish S. Agarwal from Texas A&M University.

Their work could revolutionize quantum communication, data encryption, and advanced photonic devices.