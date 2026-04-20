IISc, Sonal Asthana develop biodegradable 'Asthana Stent' after liver transplants

Stent passed lab tests seeking approvals

Designed by IISc engineers Thaseeb Rehman and Saswat Choudhury, the stent is tough enough to handle more pressure than typical bile ducts.

Clever features like ridges, hooks, and X-ray markers keep it in place and easy to track.

It's already passed lab tests; now the team is working with regulators so this homegrown innovation can reach hospitals soon.