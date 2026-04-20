IISc, Sonal Asthana develop biodegradable 'Asthana Stent' after liver transplants
Technology
A team from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Sonal Asthana at Aster CMI Hospital have developed the Asthana Stent, a biodegradable device that helps keep bile ducts open after liver transplants and then dissolves on its own in about six weeks.
This could mean fewer follow-up surgeries and less stress for patients.
Stent passed lab tests seeking approvals
Designed by IISc engineers Thaseeb Rehman and Saswat Choudhury, the stent is tough enough to handle more pressure than typical bile ducts.
Clever features like ridges, hooks, and X-ray markers keep it in place and easy to track.
It's already passed lab tests; now the team is working with regulators so this homegrown innovation can reach hospitals soon.