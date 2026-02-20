IISER team develops bendable electronic devices: How it helps

Researchers have tested these nanosheets on flexible surfaces

Led by Professor Atikur Rahman, the team figured out how to make large sheets of Bi2O2Se that stay stable and work well even after lots of bending and folding.

They tested these nanosheets on flexible surfaces, and the results were impressive—great performance plus durability.

This breakthrough brings us closer to lighter, more versatile devices you can actually wear or fold up in your pocket.