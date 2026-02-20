IISER team develops bendable electronic devices: How it helps
Scientists at IISER Pune have created super-thin electronic devices using a new material called Bismuth Oxyselenide (Bi2O2Se).
This could open up all kinds of possibilities for smart fabrics, foldable gadgets, and wearable tech—basically, electronics that can bend and flex without breaking a sweat.
Their work was just published in the journal Small this month.
Researchers have tested these nanosheets on flexible surfaces
Led by Professor Atikur Rahman, the team figured out how to make large sheets of Bi2O2Se that stay stable and work well even after lots of bending and folding.
They tested these nanosheets on flexible surfaces, and the results were impressive—great performance plus durability.
This breakthrough brings us closer to lighter, more versatile devices you can actually wear or fold up in your pocket.