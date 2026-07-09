IISER Thiruvananthapuram welcomes Professor Srinivasa Murty Srinivasula as director
Technology
IISER Thiruvananthapuram just welcomed Professor Srinivasa Murty Srinivasula as its new director, starting July 9, 2026.
He has been part of the institute since 2012, taking on roles like Deputy Director and Dean (Administration).
Srinivasula BHU PhD led NIH research
Professor Srinivasula earned his Ph.D. at Banaras Hindu University and spent nearly two decades at top US institutes, including nine years leading research at the NIH.
With more than 57,000 citations for his work on how cells survive or die, plus major awards like the Sidney Kimmel Scholar Award, he now heads a lab at IISER exploring cell signaling and how our bodies fight disease.