IISER Thiruvananthapuram welcomes Professor Srinivasa Murty Srinivasula as director

Srinivasula BHU PhD led NIH research

Professor Srinivasula earned his Ph.D. at Banaras Hindu University and spent nearly two decades at top US institutes, including nine years leading research at the NIH.

With more than 57,000 citations for his work on how cells survive or die, plus major awards like the Sidney Kimmel Scholar Award, he now heads a lab at IISER exploring cell signaling and how our bodies fight disease.