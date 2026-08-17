IISR signs Kannur partnership to improve spice farmers' livelihoods
Technology
The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) just signed a deal with Bio Mountain Farmers Producer Company Limited in Kannur to strengthen collaboration in disseminating and adopting improved spice production technologies among farming communities.
Their aim is to help farmers grow better crops and improve their livelihoods.
IISR unveils DNA toolkit, Botagnix tie-up
IISR also rolled out a user-friendly toolkit for DNA sequencing, making advanced research easier for scientists.
Plus, they partnered with Botagnix Private Limited to bring new cardamom treatments and the IISR black pepper variety IISR Chandra to the market: moves that should speed up innovation in Indian spice farming.