IIT BHU Varanasi students achieve 1st silicon tape-out 64-point FFT
Technology
A group of second-year electronics engineering students at IIT (BHU), Varanasi, has created a 64-point FFT hardware accelerator chip in just five months, marking the institute's first-ever silicon tape-out.
Their achievement gives a boost to India's growing semiconductor scene and shows what young talent can pull off with the right support.
Students submit chip via Tiny Tapeout
The team used the SKY130 process and submitted their chip through the Tiny Tapeout MPW Shuttle Program.
Their design runs on the FFT algorithm, which powers everything from medical imaging and AI to GPS and radar.
This milestone not only highlights their skills but also proves that undergraduate projects can spark real innovation in technology.