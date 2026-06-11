IIT Bhubaneswar unveils ArsenSafe to detect arsenic in drinking water
Technology
IIT Bhubaneswar just rolled out ArsenSafe, a handy device that spots arsenic in drinking water (no lab needed).
Led by Sayan Dey's Sensors and Spectroscopy Research Group, the project tackles a big health issue affecting many parts of India.
The device has already proven its accuracy on campus and nearby samples.
ArsenSafe uses nanotech and machine learning
ArsenSafe is quick, affordable, and easy to use on-site.
Developed through Nano Semic Private Limited, a start-up incubated at the Research and Entrepreneurship Park, IIT Bhubaneswar, it uses nanotech and machine learning to make detection simple for anyone, from government teams to NGOs or regular folks.
It could seriously boost efforts to keep water safe and improve public health across the country.