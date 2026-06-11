IIT Bhubaneswar unveils ArsenSafe to detect arsenic in drinking water

ArsenSafe uses nanotech and machine learning

ArsenSafe is quick, affordable, and easy to use on-site.

Developed through Nano Semic Private Limited, a start-up incubated at the Research and Entrepreneurship Park, IIT Bhubaneswar, it uses nanotech and machine learning to make detection simple for anyone, from government teams to NGOs or regular folks.

It could seriously boost efforts to keep water safe and improve public health across the country.