IIT Bombay AI forecasts Western Ghats floods with 93%+ accuracy
Technology
IIT Bombay researchers have built an AI system that predicts which parts of the Western Ghats in South India are most likely to flood.
Using satellite radar and machine learning, it creates super-detailed flood maps (think 30-meter squares) with more than 93% accuracy.
The big idea? Help people and authorities get ready for flash floods before they happen.
IIT Bombay tool aids emergency planning
The tool can pinpoint high-risk zones and estimate water depth, making it easier to plan for emergencies, like deciding which schools, hospitals, or roads need help first in places like Kerala and Karnataka.
The researchers believe the framework can be scaled to cities such as Mumbai, and that tweaking it to handle coastal challenges can help even more areas benefit.