IIT Bombay AUV team wins RoboSub 2026 website, wildcard awards
IIT Bombay's Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) team won first place in the Overall Wildcard Challenge and Overall Website Evaluation at RoboSub 2026 in California, outshining 58 teams from nine countries, including the US and Singapore.
The competition ran from July 11-16, and the team grabbed first place in both Overall Website Evaluation and Overall Wildcard Challenge.
Multiple RoboSub placings featuring Matsya 7
The squad didn't stop there. They also landed second in the MathWorks Simulation Challenge, tied for third in Design Documentation, and finished fifth in Global Autonomy.
Their main robot, Matsya 7, teamed up with a new mini version to tackle tricky underwater tasks faster and more accurately.
This win highlights their creativity, teamwork, and some seriously cool robotics skills.