IIT Bombay launches 1-year e-postgraduate diploma in CS and AI
IIT Bombay just rolled out a one-year e-Postgraduate Diploma in computer science and artificial intelligence.
The program is built for software developers, engineers, IT professionals, data scientists, and fresh graduates who have basic knowledge of computer science, with a mix of live online classes, self-paced modules, and even some on-campus time.
It's offered in partnership with Great Learning.
Curriculum covers algorithms, LLMs, security
The course covers six courses, with at least two courses each from the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning groups.
You'll dive into topics like algorithms, blockchain, cryptography, network security, generative artificial intelligence, LLMs, reinforcement learning, and deep learning.
It's open to fresh graduates with basic knowledge of computer science as well as working professionals from tech backgrounds.
There's up to three years to finish the diploma.
Graduates receive IIT Bombay e-alumni status
According to Prof Vinay J. Ribeiro, faculty coordinator for the program at IIT Bombay's Department of Computer Science and Engineering, the goal is to help learners build a strong foundation so they can actually deploy AI systems.
Graduates also get e-alumni status from IIT Bombay, a nice boost for your resume!