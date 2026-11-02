IIT Bombay launches KrishiDrought.in with district-level forecasts 4 weeks ahead
Technology
IIT Bombay just rolled out KrishiDrought.in, a new website that predicts agricultural droughts up to four weeks ahead.
Launched on October 28, the platform tracks evolving soil moisture conditions at a spatial resolution of approximately 9km, with forecasts made available at the district level, helping farmers plan irrigation and manage crops before things get too dry.
KrishiDrought.in uses satellite data and deep-learning
Created by IIT Bombay's Ecohydrology team led by Professor Karthikeyan Lanka, KrishiDrought.in uses satellite data and advanced deep-learning models to spot potential dry spells.
The site's color-coded maps make it easy to see which areas might face drought soon, so farmers and policymakers can act early and reduce crop losses.