IIT Bombay launches summer workshops for Classes 8 through 12
IIT Bombay is rolling out summer workshops for Classes eight through 12, giving students a chance to dive into robotics, AI, design thinking, and entrepreneurship.
It's all part of their Educational Outreach program, and sign-ups are open now at cep.iitb.ac.in.
Workshops run across June and July
Workshops run through June and July.
There's the Makerspace Workshop (June 2-10) covering robotics, electronics, CAD, and coding;
NextGen@IITB Summer School (June 22-26) with hands-on sessions in AI, robotics, bioengineering, and design;
a special NextGen batch just for BMC school students (June 29-July 3);
plus the Infinity Juniors Entrepreneurship Bootcamp (July 1-5) focused on creative problem-solving.
All sessions are led by IIT Bombay experts aiming to help students tackle real-world challenges while having fun with tech.