IIT Bombay launches summer workshops for Classes 8 through 12

Workshops run across June and July

Workshops run through June and July.

There's the Makerspace Workshop (June 2-10) covering robotics, electronics, CAD, and coding;

NextGen@IITB Summer School (June 22-26) with hands-on sessions in AI, robotics, bioengineering, and design;

a special NextGen batch just for BMC school students (June 29-July 3);

plus the Infinity Juniors Entrepreneurship Bootcamp (July 1-5) focused on creative problem-solving.

All sessions are led by IIT Bombay experts aiming to help students tackle real-world challenges while having fun with tech.