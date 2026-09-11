IIT Bombay professors elected INSA fellows from January 2027
Six IIT Bombay professors just got elected as fellows of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), which is a pretty big deal in the science world.
Their fellowship will be effective from January 1, 2027.
The honored faculty are Anirban Banerjee, Supratik Chakraborty, Subimal Ghosh, Debabrata Maiti, Suparna Mukherji, and Malay Mukul.
IIT Bombay professors study 6 fields
These professors aren't just teaching; they're making breakthroughs that matter.
Banerjee studies how bacteria cause diseases and how our bodies fight back.
Chakraborty works on making computer systems safer and more reliable.
Ghosh looks at climate change's impact on infrastructure; Maiti is developing greener ways to make chemicals; Mukherji is focused on cleaner water solutions; and Mukul explores Earth's crust to understand geological shifts.
Their work shows how science can help solve some of today's toughest challenges.