IIT Bombay professors elected INSA fellows from January 2027

Six IIT Bombay professors just got elected as fellows of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), which is a pretty big deal in the science world.

Their fellowship will be effective from January 1, 2027.

The honored faculty are Anirban Banerjee, Supratik Chakraborty, Subimal Ghosh, Debabrata Maiti, Suparna Mukherji, and Malay Mukul.