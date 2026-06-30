IIT Bombay, SBI Life launch Bharat AI Hub for insurance
Technology
IIT Bombay and SBI Life Insurance are joining forces to launch the Bharat AI & Cyber Innovation Hub for Insurance.
This new center aims to level up cybersecurity and artificial intelligence just for the insurance world, focusing on building tech in India and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) movement.
Hub to drive AI cybersecurity research
The hub will drive research in AI, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and digital insurance: key areas as India's insurance market is set to grow 6.9% each year through 2030.
It's not just about cool tech; the project will help students and researchers tackle real industry problems, boost collaboration between universities and companies, and create more opportunities for learning and innovation.