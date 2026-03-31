IIT Bombay scientists create cooking fuel from dry leaves

IIT Bombay gasification cuts 30-40% LPG

The team uses a process called biomass gasification: dry leaves are turned into pellets, then heated with little oxygen to make clean-burning gas for cooking.

This method now replacing 30% to 40% of LPG use at IIT Bombay's canteen stoves, making things more eco-friendly and helping save on rising gas bills.

While it doesn't fully replace LPG yet, the plan is to roll this out in universities, industrial townships, community kitchens, and rural areas, pushing India closer to greener energy solutions.