IIT Bombay scientists create cooking fuel from dry leaves
IIT Bombay scientists have come up with a smart way to turn dry leaves, usually just campus waste, into actual cooking fuel.
Led by Professor Sanjay M. Mahajani, their system helps cut down on traditional gas use and gives new life to something most people ignore.
IIT Bombay gasification cuts 30-40% LPG
The team uses a process called biomass gasification: dry leaves are turned into pellets, then heated with little oxygen to make clean-burning gas for cooking.
This method now replacing 30% to 40% of LPG use at IIT Bombay's canteen stoves, making things more eco-friendly and helping save on rising gas bills.
While it doesn't fully replace LPG yet, the plan is to roll this out in universities, industrial townships, community kitchens, and rural areas, pushing India closer to greener energy solutions.