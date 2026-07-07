IIT Bombay scientists devise simpler method making ring-shaped building blocks

IIT Bombay creates over 10 molecules

With this breakthrough, the team managed to create more than 10 valuable molecules in the lab, including muricatacin, an anti-cancer compound usually found in soursop fruit.

Instead of needing loads of plants, they made it faster and just as effectively in the lab.

Professor Debabrata Maiti says this technique could speed up drug discovery and even help modernize traditional medicines.

The work also points toward greener ways to make future medicines and chemicals.