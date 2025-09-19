IIT Bombay, Tech Mahindra to build India's own ChatGPT
India just selected eight organizations—including IIT Bombay, Tech Mahindra, Fractal Analytics, Avataar AI, Zeinteiq Aitech Innovations, Genloop Intelligence, NeuroDX (Intellihealth), and Shodh AI—to develop powerful large language models (LLMs) as part of the IndiaAI mission.
The announcement came from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on September 18, 2025.
IIT Bombay leads with ₹988.6 crore investment
IIT Bombay's BharatGen will head the charge with a ₹988.6 crore project to create a trillion-parameter LLM, aiming to put India on the global AI map.
Other selected teams include Avataar AI, Zeinteiq Aitech Innovations, Genloop Intelligence, NeuroDX, Shodh AI, Fractal Analytics Limited, and Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Plus, a new government framework for responsible AI is on the way—expect updates soon.