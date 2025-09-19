IIT Bombay, Tech Mahindra to build India's own ChatGPT

IIT Bombay leads with ₹988.6 crore investment

IIT Bombay's BharatGen will head the charge with a ₹988.6 crore project to create a trillion-parameter LLM, aiming to put India on the global AI map.

Other selected teams include Avataar AI, Zeinteiq Aitech Innovations, Genloop Intelligence, NeuroDX, Shodh AI, Fractal Analytics Limited, and Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Plus, a new government framework for responsible AI is on the way—expect updates soon.