IIT Bombay's solar heat battery can replace diesel in winters
A team at IIT Bombay has built a solar heat battery that captures summer sunshine and releases it as warmth during freezing Himalayan winters.
Using a smart strontium bromide-based system, this tech could help people in super-cold places stay cozy without relying on diesel.
How it works
The battery stores energy by heating special salts with solar collectors in summer.
When winter hits, adding humid air triggers a reaction that releases the stored heat, keeping homes warm even when it's icy outside.
The prototype is about the size of 2 LPG cylinders
The prototype is about the size of two LPG cylinders and can keep a small home heated for up to four months.
It's also pretty efficient: tested for multiple cycles with no drop in performance, and the cost per unit of heat is much lower than diesel, especially in places like Leh.
This means cleaner, cheaper warmth for people living in some of India's coldest regions.