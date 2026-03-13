IIT Bombay's solar heat battery can replace diesel in winters

The battery stores energy by heating special salts with solar collectors in summer. When winter hits, adding humid air triggers a reaction that releases the stored heat, keeping homes warm even when it's icy outside.

The prototype is about the size of 2 LPG cylinders

The prototype is about the size of two LPG cylinders and can keep a small home heated for up to four months.

It's also pretty efficient: tested for multiple cycles with no drop in performance, and the cost per unit of heat is much lower than diesel, especially in places like Leh.

This means cleaner, cheaper warmth for people living in some of India's coldest regions.