IIT Bombay's UrjanovaC launches plant converting CO2 into materials

UrjanovaC captures CO2 using wastewater

UrjanovaC's system grabs CO2 from factory emissions and even regular air, using cheap resources like wastewater or seawater.

Founders Dr. Arnab Dutta and Dr. Vikram Vishal built the process to be affordable and scalable, so more industries can use it.

Their work has already won major awards for its potential to help big polluters like steel plants cut down on emissions.