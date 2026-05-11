IIT Bombay's UrjanovaC launches plant converting CO2 into materials
Technology
UrjanovaC, a startup from IIT Bombay, has come up with a way to turn captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into useful materials for industries.
Instead of just storing CO2, their new plant, launched by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, actually puts it to work making valuable materials.
It's a pretty practical step forward in fighting climate change.
UrjanovaC captures CO2 using wastewater
UrjanovaC's system grabs CO2 from factory emissions and even regular air, using cheap resources like wastewater or seawater.
Founders Dr. Arnab Dutta and Dr. Vikram Vishal built the process to be affordable and scalable, so more industries can use it.
Their work has already won major awards for its potential to help big polluters like steel plants cut down on emissions.