IIT Delhi hub inks AIC-AMTZ MediValley deal for medical robots
Technology
IIT Delhi's tech hub (IHFC) just signed a deal with AIC-AMTZ MediValley to push forward cool new medical robots and smart health care tech.
By combining IHFC's AI and robotics know-how with AMTZ's huge MedTech startup scene, they're hoping to get these innovations into hospitals faster.
Partnership to speed medical robotics deployment
The partnership will speed up how advanced medical robots are developed, tested, and used in real-life health care.
AMTZ already supports more than 100 health-tech startups working on everything from AI diagnostics to digital health tools.
As AMTZ's managing director, Jitendra Sharma, puts it, helping new ideas reach patients shows their commitment to life-saving innovation, something that could make a real difference worldwide.