IIT Delhi launches 5-day certificate course on ideation and IP
Technology
IIT Delhi is rolling out a five-day certificate course focused on ideation, innovation, intellectual property (IP), and how to turn ideas into real-world products.
The sessions run July 13-17, 2026, at the Department of Management Studies.
If you're interested, you can apply online by July 10, 2026.
Course fee ₹65,000 plus GST
The course packs 30 hours into 10 sessions covering IP strategy, patents, tech transfer, and building pitch decks for investors.
It's open to diploma holders, students (BTech, MTech, PhD), researchers, industry folks, and entrepreneurs in tech.
The fee is ₹65,000 plus GST; finish the program and you'll get a certificate from IIT Delhi.