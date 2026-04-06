IIT Delhi launches 7-month online AI leadership program, applications open

IIT Delhi program fee ₹174,000

Classes happen online every Saturday, plus there's a two-day campus visit for some hands-on experience.

You'll dive into seven modules on topics like AI management and digital strategy, work on a capstone project and gain exposure to tools such as ChatGPT and Orange, and get real-world insights from industry leaders.

If you've graduated from a recognized university (10+2+3), you're eligible to apply.

The fee is ₹174,000 plus GST.