IIT Delhi launches 7-month online AI leadership program, applications open
Technology
IIT Delhi is rolling out its Advanced Programme in Technology & AI Leadership, a seven-month online course kicking off July 4, 2026.
The program is designed to help you master AI, digital transformation, and how tech shapes modern business.
If you're interested, applications are open until June 17.
IIT Delhi program fee ₹174,000
Classes happen online every Saturday, plus there's a two-day campus visit for some hands-on experience.
You'll dive into seven modules on topics like AI management and digital strategy, work on a capstone project and gain exposure to tools such as ChatGPT and Orange, and get real-world insights from industry leaders.
If you've graduated from a recognized university (10+2+3), you're eligible to apply.
The fee is ₹174,000 plus GST.