IIT Delhi launches online 6-month cybersecurity and AI security program
IIT Delhi just rolled out a six-month online certificate program in cybersecurity and AI security, designed for working professionals who want to get ahead of the curve on digital threats.
The course dives into real-world challenges like AI security attacks and model supply chain risks, taking a "threat-first" approach that's all about hands-on learning.
Program offers live sessions, capstone, e-certificate
You'll get 78 hours of live Saturday sessions taught by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts, plus a capstone project to put your skills to the test.
The program is open to folks with a relevant bachelor's or master's degree (with at least 50% marks) and some programming know-how.
Finish the course, and you'll earn an official e-certificate from IIT Delhi, perfect for boosting your cybersecurity or AI career.