IIT-Delhi, Mercedes-Benz join forces to tackle next-gen tech challenges

First up: both sides will join forces to build advanced quantum sensors and improve battery systems. Professors Nirat Ray and Saurabh Saxena from IIT-Delhi are leading the charge, with hands-on research aiming for real-world impact.

Aiming for impactful outcomes in sustainable mobility

IIT-Delhi's Dean Preeti Ranjan Panda says this could spark breakthroughs in affordable, sustainable mobility.

MBRDI CEO Manu Saale adds that teaming up like this is key for turning big ideas into real solutions—especially as MBRDI marks 30 years in India.

The hope? Tackling tough challenges here at home while making waves globally.