IIT Delhi MTech students build India's 1st micro-GPU prototype

Unlike the pricey GPUs from NVIDIA or AMD, this one is all about being affordable and power-efficient, perfect for things like electric vehicles or medical displays.

The team wants to turn their prototype into an actual chip using 65nm tech, but since India doesn't have the right facilities yet, they might need to look for fabs abroad.

By making the design available to a large number of potential startups or students, they hope it will be used to build other projects and spur the growth of even more complex designs.