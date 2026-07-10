IIT Delhi opens applications for 6-month online agentic AI course

Course covers LLMs and multi-agent systems

Agentic AI is a hot topic: nearly half of Indian IT leaders are making it a priority, and experts predict that by 2028, one-third of business apps will use it.

This course goes beyond basic generative AI, covering things like multi-agent systems, large language models, responsible AI practices, and hands-on tools like LangChain and Docker.

It's built for engineers and tech decision-makers who want practical skills from IIT Delhi faculty.

Applications are open if you're interested!