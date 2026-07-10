IIT Delhi opens applications for 6-month online agentic AI course
IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for its new six-month online course in agentic artificial intelligence, kicking off September 26, 2026.
The program is designed to help close India's big gap in specialized AI talent by teaching how to design and manage autonomous AI systems: skills that are seriously in demand right now.
Course covers LLMs and multi-agent systems
Agentic AI is a hot topic: nearly half of Indian IT leaders are making it a priority, and experts predict that by 2028, one-third of business apps will use it.
This course goes beyond basic generative AI, covering things like multi-agent systems, large language models, responsible AI practices, and hands-on tools like LangChain and Docker.
It's built for engineers and tech decision-makers who want practical skills from IIT Delhi faculty.
Applications are open if you're interested!