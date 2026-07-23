IIT Delhi opens applications for Executive Tech Product Management programme

IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for the fourth batch of its Executive Programme in Tech Product Management.

This six-month course is designed to help working professionals turn their tech skills into real-world impact, focusing on strategic product thinking and how tech meets business.

As Associate Professor Biswajita Parida puts it, the program aims to help you "convert technical depth into customer value, commercial clarity and scalable impact," especially important in today's fast-changing digital world.