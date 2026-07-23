IIT Delhi opens applications for Executive Tech Product Management programme
IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for the fourth batch of its Executive Programme in Tech Product Management.
This six-month course is designed to help working professionals turn their tech skills into real-world impact, focusing on strategic product thinking and how tech meets business.
As Associate Professor Biswajita Parida puts it, the program aims to help you "convert technical depth into customer value, commercial clarity and scalable impact," especially important in today's fast-changing digital world.
Programme includes 13 modules, 145+ hours
The course covers 13 modules, including everything from Product Ideation and Strategy to Marketing and Analytics.
There's hands-on training with tools like Figma, JIRA, Asana, Mixpanel, and SQL.
You'll get more than 145 hours of online sessions plus self-paced materials.
Classes are delivered directly to your device for easy access and more interaction with faculty and peers.
Admission is application-based, and if you finish successfully, you'll earn a certificate from IIT Delhi's Continuing Education Programme.