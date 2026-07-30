IIT Delhi opens CTO executive course applications starting Sept 5

The program dives into trending tech like AI, blockchain, digital twins, and Industry 4.0, plus cybersecurity and innovation management.

Classes are live online with interactive sessions and real-world case studies.

To apply, you need to be a graduate with at least five years of work experience; the application fee is ₹1,000 plus GST, and the course costs ₹250,000 plus GST.

Finish successfully and you'll earn an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi!