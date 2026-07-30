IIT Delhi opens CTO executive course applications starting Sept 5
Technology
IIT Delhi is opening up applications for its CTO Program, a one-year executive course starting September 5, 2026.
If you're looking to build your tech leadership skills and help drive digital change in business, this could be your shot.
Live online classes cover AI, blockchain
The program dives into trending tech like AI, blockchain, digital twins, and Industry 4.0, plus cybersecurity and innovation management.
Classes are live online with interactive sessions and real-world case studies.
To apply, you need to be a graduate with at least five years of work experience; the application fee is ₹1,000 plus GST, and the course costs ₹250,000 plus GST.
Finish successfully and you'll earn an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi!