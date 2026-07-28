IIT Delhi opens online applications for Applied Data Science AI
IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for its Online Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Kicking off November 14, 2026, this eight-month course is designed to give you real-world skills in machine learning, data science, and deploying AI models, all through the institute's Continuing Education Programme.
Live Sunday classes and hands-on tutorials
The course features 75 hours of live online classes plus 40-plus hours of hands-on tutorials using tools like TensorFlow and Docker.
You'll work on industry case studies (think healthcare, finance, and e-commerce) and complete a capstone project to tackle real problems.
Classes are every Sunday morning (10am to 1 p.m.), so it fits around a busy schedule.
If you're a graduate or have a three-year diploma (especially in tech fields), you can apply, and everyone who finishes gets an e-certificate from IIT Delhi.