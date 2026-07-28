IIT Delhi opens online applications for Applied Data Science AI

The course features 75 hours of live online classes plus 40-plus hours of hands-on tutorials using tools like TensorFlow and Docker.

You'll work on industry case studies (think healthcare, finance, and e-commerce) and complete a capstone project to tackle real problems.

Classes are every Sunday morning (10am to 1 p.m.), so it fits around a busy schedule.

If you're a graduate or have a three-year diploma (especially in tech fields), you can apply, and everyone who finishes gets an e-certificate from IIT Delhi.