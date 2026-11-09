IIT Delhi, Walmart Global Tech launch ₹9cr AI program
IIT Delhi is partnering with Walmart Global Tech on a four-year, ₹9 crore initiative to boost artificial intelligence (AI) research and learning.
The project, run through the institute's Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence, aims to help students and professionals level up their skills in AI, machine learning, and data science.
Jayant Jain confident about AI partnership
This collaboration will strengthen IIT Delhi's research setup: think more support for researchers, new fellowships for students, and extra opportunities for faculty.
Professor Jayant Jain, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, shared that he's confident the partnership will open up fresh paths in AI education and research: he expressed his confidence in the collaboration with Walmart Global Tech that it would create a meaningful and long term impact through research and educational initiatives.