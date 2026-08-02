IIT Delhi wraps 2nd 'Weaving Innovations's hackathon, selects 100 teams
IIT Delhi just wrapped up its second Handloom Hackathon, themed "Weaving Innovations" in partnership with the Ministry of Textiles.
More than 2,500 people from all over India joined in, and after some tough competition, 100 teams were picked to create tech-driven fixes for challenges like modernizing looms and making handloom production more sustainable.
Hackathon winners chosen in 4 categories
Winners were chosen in four categories: Weaver Livelihoods & Financial Inclusion, Market Access & Digital Integration, Sustainability & Environmental Impact, and Innovation in Design & Operations, with solutions ranging from AI-enabled platforms and digital market access tools to eco-friendly dyeing methods and advanced loom tech.
Students from places like IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University stood out.
M Beena IAS highlighted the importance of blending tradition with innovation, while Deepti Gupta from IIT Delhi announced a new Centre of Excellence for Handloom Technology to help boost productivity and keep India's handloom heritage alive.