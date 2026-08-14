IIT Dharwad launches 1-year AI Technocrat program for minority candidates
IIT Dharwad just rolled out a one-year Artificial Intelligence Technocrat program, open to graduates, ITI candidates, and final-year undergraduate students from minority communities like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, and Jains.
It's part of the PM VIKAS Scheme 2026-27 by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Applications are open until August 31 at pm-vikas.iitdh.ac.in.
Course offers stipend and placement support
If you're a graduate, ITI candidate, or final-year undergraduate with basic AI knowledge, this is your chance.
The course is free and comes with hostel facilities, wherever applicable, plus a ₹1,000 monthly stipend (sent directly to your account), post-placement support for two months, along with financial assistance of ₹4,000 for each successfully placed candidate.
You'll need to submit your Aadhaar card and certificates; selection happens through screening.
There's also a push for diversity: 33% of seats are reserved for women and up to 15% of seats are reserved for EWS candidates outside minority groups.