IIT Dharwad launches 1-year AI Technocrat program for minority candidates

IIT Dharwad just rolled out a one-year Artificial Intelligence Technocrat program, open to graduates, ITI candidates, and final-year undergraduate students from minority communities like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, and Jains.

It's part of the PM VIKAS Scheme 2026-27 by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Applications are open until August 31 at pm-vikas.iitdh.ac.in.