IIT Guwahati builds e-eye to detect water arsenic lead fluoride

E-Eye delivers accurate results on-site for just ₹2 per test and has already matched lab equipment in over 2,700 samples. Besides water, it can check food, soil, and milk (even environmental samples) for toxicants.

Made for about ₹3,500 each (and likely cheaper with mass production), the project is backed by MeitY.

The team's startup ENVIONIX Labs is now working on adding solar panels and cloud connectivity to take things further.