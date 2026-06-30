IIT-Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad patent TMDC nanosheet laser method Technology Jun 30, 2026

A team from IIT-Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad just scored a patent for a new way to make TMDC nanosheets, super-thin materials that are key for next-generation electronics, optoelectronics, and photonics.

Their method uses a special laser technique that's not only faster but also much cheaper and easier to scale up than older approaches.