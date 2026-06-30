IIT-Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad patent TMDC nanosheet laser method
Technology
A team from IIT-Hyderabad and University of Hyderabad just scored a patent for a new way to make TMDC nanosheets, super-thin materials that are key for next-generation electronics, optoelectronics, and photonics.
Their method uses a special laser technique that's not only faster but also much cheaper and easier to scale up than older approaches.
Femtosecond laser exfoliates TMDC layers intact
The process, developed by researchers including Sai Santosh Kumar Raavi and senior professor Soma Venugopal Rao, uses a uniquely shaped femtosecond laser to gently peel apart layers without messing up the material's chemistry.
This means high-quality nanosheets can be made quickly, which could help speed up innovation in everything from next-generation electronics to optoelectronics and photonics.