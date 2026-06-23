IIT Hyderabad launches NTOP to train talent for nuclear sector

NTOP blends classroom learning with industry

NTOP blends classroom learning with practical industry perspectives in reactor physics, nuclear safety, waste management, and emerging technology like Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

It's open to early- and mid-career engineers, engineering consultants, and executives from public sector undertakings.

Faculty from IIT Hyderabad and experts from the Department of Atomic Energy will guide participants through technical and regulatory aspects.

If you're interested, keep an eye on IIT Hyderabad's website and social media channels for updates.