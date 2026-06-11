IIT Jammu launches unified engineering BTech emphasizing hands-on interdisciplinary learning

Dr. Navneet Kumar details industry links

Dr. Navneet Kumar says the goal is to make learning feel like "We wanted to create a program where learning feels like an active engineering experience rather than a classroom chore."

Students will get access to IIT Jammu's placement network and a soon-to-open innovation park, connecting them with startups and big names like Amazon, Samsung, Intel, and IBM.

Graduates can look forward to roles in systems engineering, automation, product development, or AI, ready for whatever comes next in tech.