IIT Jammu launches unified engineering BTech emphasizing hands-on interdisciplinary learning
IIT Jammu just rolled out a new BTech program called Unified Engineering, made for JEE Advanced aspirants who want to dive into fields like AI, robotics, and sustainable tech.
The course is all about hands-on learning and mixing skills from different engineering areas to tackle real-world challenges.
Dr. Navneet Kumar details industry links
Dr. Navneet Kumar says the goal is to make learning feel like "We wanted to create a program where learning feels like an active engineering experience rather than a classroom chore."
Students will get access to IIT Jammu's placement network and a soon-to-open innovation park, connecting them with startups and big names like Amazon, Samsung, Intel, and IBM.
Graduates can look forward to roles in systems engineering, automation, product development, or AI, ready for whatever comes next in tech.