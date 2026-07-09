IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras select 52 via BCyber hackathon

Over 2,700 applied to BCyber program

The BCyber program drew huge interest: more than 2,700 people applied, with more than 500 having some cybersecurity background.

Shortlisting was done using a points system and included a review after some complaints about errors.

If you did not make the cut this time, IIT Kanpur is refunding your application fee, minus processing charges.

The institute noted that many applicants with scores close to the cutoff had limited or no CTF experience.