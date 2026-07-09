IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras select 52 via BCyber hackathon
IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras have picked 52 students for their brand-new BCyber undergraduate program, all based on a cybersecurity hackathon.
Out of an initial shortlist of 121 candidates, 52 were selected after the hackathon and have received emails.
Final admission lists are released July 10, so keep an eye out if you applied.
Over 2,700 applied to BCyber program
The BCyber program drew huge interest: more than 2,700 people applied, with more than 500 having some cybersecurity background.
Shortlisting was done using a points system and included a review after some complaints about errors.
If you did not make the cut this time, IIT Kanpur is refunding your application fee, minus processing charges.
The institute noted that many applicants with scores close to the cutoff had limited or no CTF experience.