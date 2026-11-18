IIT Kanpur, Bharat1.ai launch AI Kavach for India's financial cybersecurity
IIT Kanpur and Bharat1.ai have teamed up to launch AI Kavach, a new lab dedicated to tackling cybersecurity challenges in India's financial sector.
The goal? Make banking, lending, and insurance safer as more AI gets rolled out.
AI Kavach to train 300+ annually
Every year, AI Kavach aims to train more than 300 students and professionals in cutting-edge security skills.
The lab will also bring together financial institutions, fintech companies, AI research labs, regulators, and cybersecurity experts to develop common frameworks and best practices for the secure deployment of AI systems.
IIT Kanpur brings academic expertise, while Bharat1.ai provides the tech muscle and secure testing spaces.