IIT Kanpur launches 6-month online advanced data science ML course
IIT Kanpur is rolling out a new six-month online certificate course in Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics, starting October 3, 2026.
The program is built for working professionals and features live weekend classes, so you can upskill without pausing your career.
Exit certificate options, eligibility and fees
You can choose a three-month exit with a participation certificate or stick it out for the full completion certificate.
To apply, you'll need at least 55% in your graduation or three years of relevant work experience (with minimum 40% marks).
The course covers Python, R, data analysis, visualization, machine learning, and even Generative AI, all taught through real business case studies.
Fees are ₹85,000 plus GST (with an option to pay in two installments).