IIT Kanpur launches 6-month online advanced data science ML course

You can choose a three-month exit with a participation certificate or stick it out for the full completion certificate.

To apply, you'll need at least 55% in your graduation or three years of relevant work experience (with minimum 40% marks).

The course covers Python, R, data analysis, visualization, machine learning, and even Generative AI, all taught through real business case studies.

Fees are ₹85,000 plus GST (with an option to pay in two installments).