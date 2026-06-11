IIT Kanpur launches bachelor's in cybersecurity without JEE Advanced requirement Technology Jun 11, 2026

IIT Kanpur is rolling out a brand-new Bachelor's in Cybersecurity (B Cyber) starting July 2026, and you don't need JEE Advanced to get in: just your JEE Main score and any cybersecurity work experience for shortlisting, followed by an in-person campus assessment, which includes a hackathon, before admission.

The course is set up under the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems, making it easier for tech-minded students to dive into this growing field.