IIT Kanpur launches bachelor's in cybersecurity without JEE Advanced requirement
IIT Kanpur is rolling out a brand-new Bachelor's in Cybersecurity (B Cyber) starting July 2026, and you don't need JEE Advanced to get in: just your JEE Main score and any cybersecurity work experience for shortlisting, followed by an in-person campus assessment, which includes a hackathon, before admission.
The course is set up under the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems, making it easier for tech-minded students to dive into this growing field.
Shortlisting by JEE Main then hackathon
Admission happens in two steps: first, they shortlist based on your JEE Main results and relevant experience; then, you'll head to campus for a hackathon-based assessment.
The program mixes classroom learning with hands-on labs for the first two years, followed by internships with government security agencies, so you get real-world exposure before graduating.