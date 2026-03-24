IIT Kanpur partners with CRISIL to boost AI research
Technology
IIT Kanpur's adhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems (WSAIS) is teaming up with CRISIL to make AI research more hands-on and industry-ready.
The partnership will bring in the CRISIL Lecture Series, where real-world experts talk about everything from AI to cybersecurity and robotics, helping students see how these fields work outside the classroom.
New student award to be introduced
Students can look forward to internships, recruitment visits, and real industry challenges from CRISIL, so there's plenty of practical experience on offer.
Plus, a new CRISIL Student Award will recognize top performers at convocation, giving extra motivation to aim high in their studies.