IIT Kanpur partners with CRISIL to boost AI research Technology Mar 24, 2026

IIT Kanpur's adhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems (WSAIS) is teaming up with CRISIL to make AI research more hands-on and industry-ready.

The partnership will bring in the CRISIL Lecture Series, where real-world experts talk about everything from AI to cybersecurity and robotics, helping students see how these fields work outside the classroom.