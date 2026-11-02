IIT-Kanpur patents bamboo solution for traffic, construction and factories' vibrations
Technology
IIT-Kanpur just patented a smart new way to tackle ground vibrations, using bamboo.
Developed by Dr. Priyanka Ghosh and Sreyashrao Surapreddi, this system is designed to cut down on the shakes from traffic, construction, and factories that can mess with nearby buildings and equipment.
Bamboo barriers are reusable and licensable
Instead of relying on expensive or less sustainable materials, these underground barriers use strong, bamboo for a greener and more affordable fix.
The setup helps keep trenches stable (no collapsing or sandy messes) and is easy to install, dismantle, and reinstall, with performance depending on ground conditions and vibration characteristics.
Plus, the tech is up for licensing if anyone wants to roll it out elsewhere.