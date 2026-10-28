IIT Kharagpur and Absolute join forces for AI soybean project
IIT Kharagpur and AI-native bio-solutions company Absolute are joining forces for Smart Scout, a new project that uses AI to help farmers spot crop risks early and check for damage in soybean fields.
The project is among those backed by a combined Quad investment exceeding $6 million, bringing together researchers from all four countries, with ICAR supporting the Indian side.
Smart Scout provides real-time crop updates
Smart Scout uses computer vision to give real-time updates on things like crop damage and when plants might fall over, a big deal for harvest planning.
Pilot trials in India will cover more than 30 acres of soybean across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
The goal? Help farmers make smarter decisions and help with harvest and loss-assessment decisions while tying into India's push for better edible oil production.