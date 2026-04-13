IIT Kharagpur launches 4 online executive AI and ML programs

Hands-on live classes by IIT Kharagpur

These courses focus on hands-on learning with live classes taught by IIT Kharagpur faculty and are tailored to techies looking to tackle actual industry challenges.

Developed with upGrad, the initiative is part of a bigger push into online education, so expect even more offerings in the next few months.

If you're interested or want details, everything's up at online.iitkgp.ac.in.