IIT Kharagpur launches 4 online executive AI and ML programs
Technology
IIT Kharagpur has just launched four online executive programs in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, all designed for working professionals who want to upskill.
The lineup includes certificates in Generative AI and Agentic AI, AI-Native Software Engineering, Applied AI and ML, and a program focused on Technology and AI Leadership.
Hands-on live classes by IIT Kharagpur
These courses focus on hands-on learning with live classes taught by IIT Kharagpur faculty and are tailored to techies looking to tackle actual industry challenges.
Developed with upGrad, the initiative is part of a bigger push into online education, so expect even more offerings in the next few months.
If you're interested or want details, everything's up at online.iitkgp.ac.in.