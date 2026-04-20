IIT Kharagpur launches ₹15cr Vikram Sodhi Centre for AI-Enabled mining

Centre will develop mining AI solutions

The center will work with real mining companies to build AI tools for everything from planning and processing to predictive maintenance and ESG analytics.

Over the next five years, they want to roll out these solutions in actual mines, share their research, and help bring new tech into the field.

The center will run independently within IIT Kharagpur, guided by faculty and an external advisory board, aiming for long-term impact even after initial funding runs out.