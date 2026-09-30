IIT Madras and BITS Pilani launch 5 year research partnership
IIT Madras and BITS Pilani have just kicked off a five-year partnership to boost academic and research ties.
Announced today, the collaboration covers joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and shared resources.
They're also planning seminars and workshops to help students and teachers from both campuses connect more.
Student exchanges with tuition waivers
One of the coolest parts? Students can now study or do research at each other's campuses with tuition fee waivers, plus all credits count back home.
Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, from BITS Pilani called it a great chance for students to experience top-notch learning environments.
The partnership will also explore new tech trends and wellness initiatives; Professor V Kamakoti, Director, from IIT Madras says it's all about building stronger bonds between two of India's leading institutes.