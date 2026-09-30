IIT Madras and BITS Pilani launch 5 year research partnership

One of the coolest parts? Students can now study or do research at each other's campuses with tuition fee waivers, plus all credits count back home.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, from BITS Pilani called it a great chance for students to experience top-notch learning environments.

The partnership will also explore new tech trends and wellness initiatives; Professor V Kamakoti, Director, from IIT Madras says it's all about building stronger bonds between two of India's leading institutes.