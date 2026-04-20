IIT Madras and FedEx complete successful drone trials in Bengaluru
Technology
IIT Madras and FedEx just pulled off successful drone delivery trials in Bengaluru, flying packages between Electronic City Phase II and near the airport.
The project is part of their SMART Centre initiative, focused on testing drones in real urban airspace.
Drones completed deliveries in 21 minutes
Instead of the usual 53-kilometer road trip that takes over an hour, drones zipped across a shorter 39- to 42-kilometer route and got the job done in just 21 minutes.
Both teams say this is a big step toward smarter, faster urban deliveries, and a peek at how tech could shape tomorrow's supply chains.