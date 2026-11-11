IIT Madras and Gauhati University pinpoint India's 2026 monsoon onset
Researchers at IIT Madras and Gauhati University have come up with a fresh method to tell exactly when the real monsoon starts in different regions, not just random rain showers.
Their climate-network approach nailed the 2026 monsoon onset over the Indian peninsula on June 22, potentially providing more reliable information for decisions related to sowing, water resources, food security and flood preparedness.
Onset dates aid Indian farmers, policymakers
By mapping how rainfall spreads across regions (using 84 years of data), the team found typical start dates like May 15 in Northeast India and June 9 for the peninsula.
This helps farmers plan sowing better, so crops are less likely to get hit by surprise weather changes.
It also gives policymakers clearer information for smarter decisions about water and agriculture.