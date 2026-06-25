IIT Madras and Herbalife India launch plant cell fermentation center
Technology
IIT Madras has teamed up with Herbalife India to launch a Center of Excellence focused on plant cell fermentation.
The goal? To make herbal extracts and phytochemicals more sustainably, while helping bridge the gap between lab research and real-world industry.
Center offers high-tech bioreactors and tools
The center is loaded with high-tech bioreactors and processing tools, giving researchers, students, and entrepreneurs a space to innovate in health and wellness products.
Smita Srivastava from IIT Madras says this partnership will speed up innovation and nurture talent, while Herbalife's Ajay Khanna believes it's a big step toward exploring new plant-based solutions for the future.