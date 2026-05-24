IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru create carbon free ferrocene replica
A team from IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru has created a carbon-free molecule that copies the famous "sandwich" structure of ferrocene, a big deal in chemistry since the 1950s.
Instead of iron and carbon rings like classic ferrocene, their version uses an osmium atom between two boron-based rings.
This breakthrough, published in Science, solves a challenge scientists have been chasing for over 70 years.
New molecule may exceed ferrocene stability
Ferrocene is used everywhere, from medicine to electronics, because of its unique structure, but until now, no one could make a similar shape without carbon.
The new molecule's strong osmium-boron bonds might even outdo ferrocene's stability.
While it's early days, this could open doors to new materials with cool properties—and the researchers are excited to see where it leads next.